Ofsted praise for improvement at junior school

Ofsted has praised the improvements made at Thomas A Becket Junior School (TAB) after carrying out a monitoring inspection.

Inspector Mark Cole visited the school, in Glebeside Avenue earlier this month and found that headteacher John Gadd and his team were taking “effective action” to tackle areas that had previously be highlighted for improvement.

In his report, published on May 25, Mr Cole said: “Leaders have a clear and accurate view of where teaching and learning are consistently strong and where teachers need additional support.

“Since the last inspection, leaders have significantly increased their presence in the classrooms and their oversight of pupils’ progress.”

That work saw a higher than average proportion of Year 6 children reach the expected standard in maths and reading in July 2017.

While standards in writing remained low, there was a rise in the proportion of youngsters reaching the expected standard.

Mr Cole said: "Leaders and teachers are working to improve pupils’ spelling, punctuation and grammar.

"Work in pupils’ books shows that this work is beginning to have a positive impact on standards in writing."

Mr Gadd said he and his team were delighted with the outcome of Mr Cole’s inspection and his recognition of the work put in to improve.

He added: “He acknowledged the work put in on pupils’ writing, confirming that it has and is continuing to make a difference, but that we’re not quite there yet.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s end of year outcomes to show further improvement here.

“I also really welcomed his very positive comments during the day about the richness, variety and impact of our broad, relevant curriculum.

“With many schools now narrowing their curriculum more and more towards maths and English, we’re proud that our excellent provision in PE, music and the whole range of subjects offers TAB children a great all-round offer.”

To read the report, log on to the Ofsted website.