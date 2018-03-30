Ofsted praise for Lyndhurst Infant School

A headteacher’s “strong, dynamic leadership” has been praised by Ofsted following a short inspection.

Lyndhurst Infant School, was inspected in February and the findings were published on Monday (March 26).

The school was rated ‘good’ following its last full inspection in January 2014. In the latest report, inspector Lesley Corbett told headteacher Diane South that the ‘good’ rating still applied.

She added: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Parents, carers and staff value your strong, dynamic leadership. You are supported by hardworking, caring staff and active, knowledgeable, governors.

“You are all highly reflective, know your pupils individually and are constantly looking to improve learning for the children. You are committed to fostering a love of learning in your pupils through a creative and practical curriculum.”

Ms Corbett said there had been improvements in phonics, reading and writing throughout the school, while the behaviour of the children was described as “exemplary”.

Among the next steps listed for the school, she said leaders should ensure pupils’ handwriting and work presentation improved.

Mrs South said: “We are really pleased with our Ofsted report – our children and staff are hard-working and fantastic. The Ofsted report recognised the dedication of the whole Lyndhurst team in creating a very special place to learn. The areas identified for further development were already part of this year’s improvement plan.

“What we have maintained and are achieving at Lyndhurst is particularly amazing in the light of the current financial plight of our school. However, the Lyndhurst team are working very hard to ensure that our children receive the very best education within an exciting curriculum.

“I couldn’t be more proud of everyone!”

Lyndhurst Infant School was recently named runner-up in the Primary School of the Year category at the West Sussex Education Awards.