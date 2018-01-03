Ofsted praises improvements at education charity

Ofsted has praised the improvements made by a charity which provides education and training for vulnerable young adults.

Asphaleia, which is based in Liverpool Terrace, underwent a three-day inspection and was rated ‘good’ in all areas.

The report, which was published on December 21, showed progress had been made since the previous inspection, which called for improvement in all areas.

Inspector Phil Romain and his team noted “significant improvements” to the quality of study programmes provided, with most learners making good progress.

A spokesman for Asphaleia said they were “delighted” with the report, adding: “As an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of young people from all backgrounds, we are thrilled Ofsted have concluded that our learners make good progress and are particularly well supported and guided to overcome their often-complex personal and social difficulties.

“This is a reflection of the hard work of our highly-dedicated and passionate team, which Ofsted said have high aspirations for learners and a determination to support them to achieve qualifications, regardless of their starting points.

“We look forward to continuing to grow in 2018 by offering even more qualifications and by building our network of employers in Worthing pledging to host workplace visits, talk at career sessions and to offer work tasters.”

When it came to making further improvements, Ofsted called for better attendance from the learners. Teachers were asked to take more account of the starting points and abilities of the learners when planning lessons and to ensure the young people understand what was being asked of them.