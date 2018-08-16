Our Lady of Sion celebrates a perfect year with 100 per cent pass rate

Sixth form students from Worthing’s Our Lady of Sion school are celebrating a perfect exam season after achieving a 100 per cent pass rate in their A-levels.

Seventy-eight per cent of students attained A* to B grades, with 93 per cent achieving A * to C.

More happy Our Lady of Sion students ready for the next stage in their lives SUS-180816-182800001

Students took on an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) which is the equivalent of half an A-level and displays independent learning skills – all students achieved A* or A grades for their EPQs.

Grades for the sciences and mathematics continued their high attainment from lat year, with 25 per cent of biology grades reaching A*.

Our Lady of Sion’s headmaster, Dr Orchard, said: “It is important to recognise not only the significant academic success of our students but that they also leave Sion prepared for the next stage of their lives.

“This is thanks to our wonderful teaching staff and excellent pastoral care. We are not an ‘exam factory’ and want to ensure that our students also have time to develop emotionally through our wellbeing programme.”

Several pupils have been singled out for particular praise after achieving outstanding results.

Fraser Bevan achieved two A* grades and an A and will be going on to study dentistry at Cardiff University.

Lauren Auston obtained three A grades and an A* in her EPQ, which focused on setting up permanent habitation on Mars. Lauren is going on to study chemistry at York University.

Former head boy Ben Nisbet also received three A grades and an A* in his EPQ on the feasibility of geothermal energy resources. He is going on to study geophysics at Bristol University.

Ed Gilbert achieved four A grades and will be studying mechanical engineering at Southampton University.

More news:

Two arrests after reports of ‘20 youths fighting’ in Worthing



Head of Angmering Sixth Form praises ‘amazing’ year group for A-level results

