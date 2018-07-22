Our Lady of Sion School prom 2018

Year-11 students from Our Lady of Sion School looked wonderful as they gathered at Field Place for their prom.

They all had a really special evening together, celebrating their years at Sion.

But it is not goodbye to the school, as many are staying on for sixth form.

Steve Jeffery, deputy head, said: “So many happy memories of a very special group of young people. We thoroughly enjoyed their company at the prom, as we always did at school. We were so proud of them as they arrived in their prom dresses and suits.”

