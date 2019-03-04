Parents speak out over secondary school allocation in West Sussex

Frustrated and angry parents have spoken out about the secondary school allocation following the announcement on Friday (March 1).

Parents across the Horsham area are up in arms after being told that their children are to miss out on their first choice of secondary school.

Has your child secured their first choice place?

Some parents were told on Friday that their children are being allocated places at schools in Crawley next year - meaning many face a 28-mile round trip each day.

Read more - Parents ‘devastated’ after children miss out on their choice of Horsham secondary schools

Some angry parents have even blamed the boom in housebuilding in the Horsham area for a lack of secondary school places for their children.

Read more - Angry parents blame housebuilding boom for lack of Horsham school places

And now a petition - entitled Stop Government Failing Horsham District’s Children - has been launched calling for an increase in funding for schools in the area.

‘Stop failing Horsham children’...Campaign launched over school places

In Worthing, a dad has spoken out about his son’s situation where he did not get any of his choices.

“I think there will be hundreds of kids in this town that aren’t going to the schools they didn’t choose. It can’t be right,” the Findon dad said.

Read more here - Findon father ‘gobsmacked’ that son did not get into chosen secondary schools

And a mother of twins who initially thought they had been split up and sent to two different schools has now been told both her daughters can now go to the same school – just not any of the ones they chose.

You can read her story here https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/education/worthing-school-split-twins-offered-places-at-same-school-but-still-miss-out-on-all-three-choices-1-8833840| Worthing school-split twins offered places at same school - but still miss out on all three choices}

If you are unhappy with the secondary school place your child has been allocated there is time to appeal. Here is how you can appeal against the decision.

If you would like to speak out against the decision pleas email alex.jenkins@jpimedia.co.uk