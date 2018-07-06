Penalty practice inspired by England in World Cup

Inspired by England’s performance in the World Cup, children from Magic Minders have been practising penalties.

The youngsters were excited to head out on to the pitch at Worthing Football Club on Wednesday after a tour of the stadium in Woodside Road.

Magic Minders with Worthing Football Club managing director Calvin Buckland. Picture: Steve Robards SR1817317

It was a great experience for them all, giving them the chance to try everything from ball control to half-time orange wedges.

Organiser Bridgit Brown, from Pebbles Childcare, said: “We looked around the stadium, sat in the seats high up in the stadium, talked about the corner flags, had a team talk in the dug out, practised taking penalties and had a look in the changing rooms. We saw the team’s red kit, as we recognised the numbers on the back.

“The children also learned about the history of the club, looking at the photos on the walls, noticing and talking about the trophies, as well as counting and learning about the purpose of the corner flags.

“After a quick half-time break of oranges wedges, because that’s what all good footballers have, we did some drills and practised our ball control by kicking the ball in between the cones.”

Magic Minders is the Worthing Association of Childminders, with more than 70 members.