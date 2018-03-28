Pupils plant trees they requested to improve Forest School site

Children at Goring Primary School have been helping plant trees to improve their Forest School site.

The outdoor learning area was created at the start of the school year and since September, year-two pupils have been outside in all weathers, enjoying the site.

Head teacher Clare Jee said: “Getting outside is a really great opportunity for children to develop skills and teamwork in new and exciting ways. Forest School sessions are an important way to do this.

“Forest School sessions enable children to develop as creative, resilient and independent learners, which is at the heart of our approach at Goring CE Primary.

“Learning to care for and enhance our outdoor environment, while developing new skills is already having a positive impact.”

After their first half term, the children were asked for their feedback and said ‘we need more trees’.

Following a successful application to The Woodland Trust, 60 saplings were donated and the children have now planted them out, with parent helpers.

Teacher Gillian Almond said: “These trees will form a legacy for the school. By the time the children leave in year six they will be about two metres tall – how exciting to know they have been part of developing their school environment.”

MORE NEWS

Happy days are here to stay

GALLERY: Great Easter Adventure

Community gospel choir excited for anniversary year