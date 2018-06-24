Rare opportunity for musical Worthing school

Two professional musicians who have played all around the world stopped off at a Worthing school for a surprise live performance.

Pupils and staff at Chesswood Junior School were treated to some fabulous Spanish dance rhythms, jazzy blues from America and Argentinian tango.

Polish violinist Kamila Bydlowska and Russian pianist Varvara Tarasova introduced and played some of their favourite music in front of the whole school of more than 500 children.

Music head teacher Claire Cossins said: “The opportunity to experience music played to such a high level is rare. To watch and listen to professional musicians play for an extended period with such skill, engaging and enthralling a young audience with their humour and genuine love for their profession, was inspirational to all.”

The duo, who live in London, answered a range of questions about their instruments and musical careers.

Kamila said: “Our time with Chesswood pupils was so rewarding. They gave us a welcome like at a rock concert. There were countless questions and their enthusiasm and responsiveness to the music was just amazing.

“I was very impressed by the great facilities the school provides and the fantastic job Claire has been doing in the music department. It felt like a mutually-inspiring encounter.”

Kamila and Varvara were then given a performance of their own, with the school choir singing a version of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Varvara said: “It was a great enjoyable moment for me. I felt like an ambassador from the classical music world and I hope we inspired some of the children to start music lessons or do more.

“At the same time I noticed it is a very musical school which provides a lot of opportunities for the kids to learn music. I was happy to see that.

“The most sensitive moment was when the choir sang back.”

The children were given autographed pictures to take away and the duo signed a poster for the school with the motto ‘with practice, you can reach your dreams’.

The visit followed Kamila and Varvara’s vibrant International Interview Concert at St Paul’s on Easter Sunday.

Chesswood pupil Cariad Parsonage, eight, is learning the violin, so her mother Katy took her along.

She was not able to meet Kamila and Varvara afterwards, so the pair decided to make it up to her by visiting her school, with permission from head teacher Andrew Jolley.

Mrs Cossins added: “Cariad said that she was surprised when she saw the girls because she recognised them. She thought their performance was calm and beautiful and said she wants to be as good as Kamila one day.

“I would urge all parents to book tickets for their children for an International Interview Concert at St Paul’s, or a Worthing Symphony Orchestra concert at the Assembly Hall, at the next available opportunity. We are exceptionally lucky to have this opportunity in our town.”