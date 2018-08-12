Runners step up to support Worthing school hit by budget cuts

Stretched budgets have forced changes at Bramber Primary School in Worthing but a team of parents, carers and teachers has waded in to help.

From September, head teacher Tracy Taylor will be taking on the additional role of special educational needs co-ordinator and inclusion leader to cut costs.

At the same time, many classes at the Bramber Road school will lose their teaching assistants, as these are being redeployed into SEND (special educational needs and disability) provision.

In a bid to help, a team of 14 parents, carers and teachers will be running in the Arundel 10k on Sunday, August 26, to raise money, with a target of £800.

Organiser Jessica Hallett said: “Our school is having to find creative ways to cope with underfunding and continue to provide our children with the best education and richest curriculum possible.

“We have decided to raise some extra funds specifically for SEND resources as a direct result of budgets being squeezed, to give this obviously stretched area a boost at the start of the new school year in September.

“The budget cannot stretch to replacing the current post holder, who is retiring.

“Team Bramber is hoping to raise as much as possible in sponsorship. We are a mixed ability group, from seasoned runners to couch-to-5k graduates to complete beginners, but are all planning on giving the 10k our best shot for the school.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teambramber for more information and to make a donation.

