School choir to be radio stars for Christmas

Children from all over the county have recorded Christmas carols for BBC Radio Sussex - including this bunch.

Pictured are some of the choir from Durrington Infant and Junior School, whose performance of Gaudete will be broadcast at 1.35pm on Wednesday (December 13).

As well as becoming radio stars, the young singers will perform at St Symphorian Church's carol concert, in New Road, on Friday (December 15) in aid of St Barnabas House hospice, Worthing.

Other schools who will be featured on BBC Radio Sussex between Wednesday and Friday (December 15) include: Fernhurst Primary, Chichester; River Beach Primary, Littlehampton; Northolmes Juniors, Horsham; Imberhorne School, East Grinstead; and Arundel CE Primary.

BBC Sussex broadcasts on 104.5/104.8FM and on 95.3FM (Brighton). Also on DAB Digital Radio, Freeview 720 and online at www.bbc.co.uk/sussex.