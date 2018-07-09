Shoreham College prom 2018

Students at Shoreham College enjoyed a sophisticated evening of cocktails, food and magic to celebrate the end of their time at the school.

The year 11 pupils gathered at the college for their leavers’ ball on Monday, July 2 to enjoy the summers evening.

Shoreham College leavers ball 2018

Arriving in style in various modes of transport including a classic 1967 Jaguar, a Porsche, Rolls Royce and the obligatory white Limo, they were dressed in their best finery to be greeted by staff, parents, photographers and the evening started with a fruit cocktail.

A three course meal was cooked on site by gourmet chefs and served in the Lewis Hall.

Award-winning magician Matt Parro entertained the guests, who also enjoyed looking at and writing in their keepsake leavers’ books, which awaited them at their tables.

Headteacher Richard Taylor-West said: "The leaver's prom, as it so often is here, was lovely. Our leaving year 11s arrived in some fabulous rides and this year was no exception, ranging from the Rolls' Royce to the Volkswagen camper van complete with lads tumbling out of the side.

"The leavers looked very sartorially impressive, our food was delicious, and magician Matt Parro certainly dazzled us all with his puzzling sleights of hand - if that's what they were. Real magic, is that possible? At the end of the evening, I wished the pupils well with their futures and said that they would always be welcome back to see us as schools like Shoreham are, in so many ways, like an extended family."