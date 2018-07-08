Year 11 school leavers from the Sir Robert Woodard Academy enjoyed making memories and celebrating the end of exams at their prom night.

Students and staff from the school in Lancing gathered for the event, which kicked off with a welcome reception at the academy.

Sir Robert Woodard Academy prom 2018

Taking to the stage in their suits and gowns, couples and groups posed for photos in front of a gold, inflatable 2018.

The main event was held at the historic Dome in Worthing and all the guests danced the night away.

Staff said that favourite songs of the night were the Cha-Cha Slide and the Macarena which had everyone up on the dance floor and everyone sang their hearts out to Mr Brightside by The Killers.

Oliver Chenery was crowned Prom King alongside Charlotte Strudwick who was delighted to be made Prom Queen. The prize for best dressed was awarded to Lia Gillet.