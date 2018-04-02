Sport, science and history brought to life

Students at Our Lady of Sion Senior School have run the Sport Relief Mile during their games lessons.

More than £1,000 has been raised for Sport Relief by students from year seven to 11, with further sponsorship money still to come.

Year-seven students have also been taking part in Race for the Line, a national initiative encouraging teamwork.

Students designed and built rocket propelled model cars, which they then raced and timed using BBC Micro:bit technology.

With the Army outreach team supervising the explosives, the cars were raced against the clock. The winning team achieved 36mph and will now compete at the regional finals.

Another success for the design and technology department came when two year-11 teams competed in the Great Electric Egg Race at Brighton University and finished first and second.

Year-three pupils visited Worthing Museum to learn more about the Ancient Egyptians

At Our Lady of Sion Junior School, history has been the focus for year-three pupils, who are learning about the Ancient Egyptians this term.

Keen to find out more, they visited Worthing Museum and had a wonderful time, impressing staff with their knowledge and enthusiasm during the workshop.

They learned how to write hieroglyphics, made mini sarcophagi, deciphered the Book of the Dead and made their own pyramids out of sugar cubes.

