Student’s book illustrations impress top agency

Degree student Sophie Richards has been awarded a prize for best illustration by a top agency.

A second-year student at Northbrook MET in Worthing, Sophie Richards was presented with a £100 prize by Plum Pudding following a brief to create character sketches and spreads for a children’s picture book called Sylvia and Bird.

Sophie made the main characters children role-playing as a dragon and a bird.

She said: “I felt that children reading the book would relate better to a human character and they’d be able to interact with the story more, especially as dressing up is something all children have done.

“When I found out that I had won I was really excited and happy, not just because of the £100 prize, although that was great, but more because I’d won the competition with my illustration.

“I put a lot of time and effort into my art and didn’t get much recognition for that in school. The course at Northbrook MET has been amazing and I feel like I’m improving really quickly. My win was proof that someone else can see that too, which is really motivating.”

Staff from Plum Pudding, which represents clients from across the globe, visited Northbrook MET and the illustration degree students dressed in purple in their honour.