Students chosen for mountainous challenge

Ten students from Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing have been chosen for a mountainous challenge.

Many applied but places were limited and the chosen candidates were revealed in school today.

Expedition leaders Steve Bell and Pete Hibbert, teachers who runs the school’s Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme, will be guiding Caitlin Budgen, Callum Corr, Mel Cummins, Harrison Follett, Jess Hurley, Kieran Malandain, Lowri Powell, Abby Smith, Malva Wedberg and Luke Wells, with head teacher Peter Byrne, assistant head teacher Simi Bagshaw, office manager Karen Godfrey and pastoral manager Rachel Heffernan as supporting staff.

Stephanie Leigh, business manager at the Goring Street school, said: “The Three Peaks Challenge is all about service, opportunity and community.

“In June 2018, these ten students will be given the opportunity to venture into three of our most beloved mountain environments - Snowdonia in Wales, the Lake District in England and the Grampian Mountains in Scotland.

“The students will walk a combined height of more than 3,407m in support of St Barnabas House in Worthing.”

The three mountains the students will climb are Ben Nevis at 1,344m, Scafell Pike at 978m and Snowdon at 1,085mm, all over one weekend.

Stephanie added: “Students in years ten and 11 were invited to apply for a place in the challenge team by explaining what they would bring to the challenge and what they would gain.

“They also had to come up with three good fund-raising ideas for themselves.”

Each student has to individually raise £200 and the overall sum the school is aiming to raise for St Barnabas House is £5,000.

To sponsor the Chatsmore Three Peaks Challenge 2018, visit www.chathigh.co.uk and click on the Wisepay link.