Students excited to meet author

Author Kathryn Evans has visited Durrington High School to help students with creative writing.

Her award-winning book, More of Me, was chosen by students across four schools as one of the best published last year.

Mrs Sally Baker, manager of the Durrington school library, said the students were very excited to meet the author.

She added: “Kathryn ran a creative writing workshop with year eight students and then talked to our year nine students about how reading shapes the person you are.”

Students also had the opportunity to chat with Kathryn during a book-signing session.

More of Me is a story of identity, friendship, love and sacrifice. It was one of five nominated for the Amazing Book Awards, organised by librarians at Durrington High, Worthing High School, St Andrew’s High School and Shoreham Academy.

Mrs Baker explained: “The awards were set up at the start of 2011 by a small group of school librarians. The group felt that secondary school students, particularly those in years nine and ten, were so often overlooked by those bigger book awards, which frequently aim themselves at students in lower years.

“The ABAs is your chance to let your students take control. Although we, with the help of the publishers and nominations from participating school librarians, create the long list, the students choose the shortlist of five and vote for their favourites.

“There is no overall veto or panel vote, the books chosen by the students are the winners.”

• Click here to read more Worthing news

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.