Students praised for determination on FireBreak course

Valuable skills have been learned by students on the latest FireBreak course at Shoreham Fire Station.

Young people from nine schools took part in the week-long programme and were praised for their hard work and determination.

Training sessions included hose running, ladder climbs and wearing breathing apparatus.

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for safer, stronger communities, said: “Congratulations and well done to all of our students. I hope they go away with some positive memories and valuable skills such as discipline, teamwork and improving self-confidence.”

The students taking part were Bailey Newbery, Cameron Woodward, Chloe Saunders, Olivia Gunn, Harry Wade, Josh Gebbett, Mckenzie McBride, Oscar Dellar, Owen James, Reece Kasey, Shane Sallis and Taylor Williams.

Schools represented were St Andrew’s CE High School, Davison CE High School, Worthing High School, Chatsmore Catholic High School and Bohunt School in Worthing, Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing, Steyning Grammar School, The Angmering School and Shoreham Academy.

A pass out parade took place on October 12, with family, friends and instructors of the graduates watching the students in action.

They also learned about fire safety and CPR, and gained a HeartStart first aid training qualification.

Kieran Amos, assistant chief fire officer, presented the graduates with their awards.

He said: “Well done to another fantastic group of young people who have shown us hard work and determination. They should be really proud of their achievements.”

