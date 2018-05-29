Students praised for involvement in current affairs

Students and staff at Bohunt School Worthing welcomed the opportunity to speak to East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton about their plans and aspirations.

During a visit to the school, Mr Loughton gave a presentation to year-nine students about the importance of local politics and getting their voice heard, as well as a range of topics involving Worthing and the surrounding area.

Mr Loughton gave a presentation to year-nine students about the importance of local politics and getting their voice heard

Adam Whitehead, head teacher, said: “We were delighted that Tim Loughton MP was able to visit our school and speak with the students about his role and on his thoughts and ideas for the local area.

“It was also a fantastic opportunity for our student council to present their ideas to Tim and the students all hugely enjoyed the day and were left feeling very inspired.”

The year-nine students had the opportunity to ask Mr Loughton a number of questions, including on tuition fees and plans for development in the area.

Staff said the students were hugely interested to gain insight from the experienced politician about his role and to hear his views.

The student council then had a private meeting with Mr Loughton to share a number of their ideas and talk about their experiences of representing the student body at the school, which opened in 2015.

Mr Loughton said: “It was a pleasure to visit Bohunt School Worthing and to tour the school and meet with the students.

“It was brilliant to see and hear how engaged and involved the students are in current affairs, as well as to hear about the many projects the school is championing, especially through its very active student council.

“The school has continued to go from strength to strength since it first opened and I look forward to visiting again in the near future.”