Teacher awarded ambassador role

Outstanding work from a Worthing teacher has earned her gold status on the UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador programme.

Mrs Tamara Pearson, senior teacher curriculum at Our Lady of Sion Junior School, was selected from more than 180 applicants to attend the Teachers’ Institute at the Houses of Parliament in July.

Since then, she has collected a range of evidence to support her ambassador application and she organised the school’s first UK Parliament Week in November.

With three levels available, bronze, silver and gold, Mrs Pearson was delighted to learn she had been awarded the highest status in the first round.

She said: “I am hugely proud and honoured to be given this ambassador role. In the year of Vote 100, we will be proactive in marking significant upcoming anniversaries.

“I am looking forward to continuing to share my experiences of Parliament and the democratic process with colleagues and pupils.”

Mrs Pearson is busy preparing for the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918 later this month, the 60th anniversary of the Life Peerages Act 1958 in April, the 90th anniversary of the Equal Franchise Act 1928 in July, the 60th anniversary of women sitting in the House of Lords for the first time in October, the 100th anniversary of the Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 in November and the 100th anniversary of all men and some women voting for the first time, in the general election of December 1918.

During her time at the Palaces of Westminster, Mrs Pearson enjoyed tours, watched debates, experienced question and answer sessions with members from both Houses and took part in informative sessions to develop her knowledge of Parliament and democracy.

As a graduate of the Teachers’ Institute, she can use free resources provided during the programme to help develop her students’ understanding of Parliament and democracy, while benefiting from a continuing partnership with Parliament’s Education Service.

John Bercow, speaker of the House of Commons, said: “I am proud that this excellent initiative continues to provide such an invaluable service. Better engagement and dialogue with young people is of fundamental importance to our democracy.”