The Littlehampton Academy A-level results day

Students from The Littlehampton Academy have been celebrating after receiving their A-level and BTEC results and finding out what their next steps will be.

Teachers were proud to announce that two of their students had gained places at the University of Cambridge.

Abi Race and Louis Dexter were pleased to find out they had gained places at the University of Cambridge

Abi Race will be reading history at Jesus College having gained A*AB in her A level studies of history, English and politics.

Abi said: “I am really happy. When we found out the results me and my mum just hugged each other. Everyone seems pretty happy which is nice.”

Louis Dexter said he was feeling relieved having gained a place at Emmanuel College to read psychology, with two A* results and an A.

Among the many individual successes were Callum Yardley who achieved A*AA, Gabby Ladle who got AAA, Kaiylan Haines who managed A*AB and Harry Harbor-Collins who achieved AAB. Paul-David Jarvis also attained two distinction grades in BTEC ICT and media studies.

Callum got an A* in maths and three As in further maths, physics and the extended project qualification, with plans to go to the University of Sussex in September to study maths.

He said: “I am so excited. I started getting nervous at about 3pm yesterday, as I’ve been thinking about this for a long time.”

Matt Sealby, in the second year of his role as director of learning for key stage five, was standing proud as the students collected their results letters.

Matt said: “These results show that with the right work ethic and positive approach to your studies, anything is possible. I am thrilled that our students have been rewarded for the dedication and commitment they have shown to The Littlehampton Academy sixth form. I am thrilled for all of those students who have gained university places and wish them and all of our other leavers the very best of luck in the future.”

Madeline Smith was feeling good after achieving BBBD in her A-level results

Madeline Smith was feeling very good after finding out she had achieved three Bs in English literature, English language and the extended project qualification, as well as a D in government and politics.

Madeline said: “I was so nervous. I thought ‘I don’t know if I can walk into the school building right now’ but I am really happy.”

She is heading off to the University of Winchester to study English literature with creative writing, which she was pleased to have an unconditional offer for. She said: “I am really excited to be independent but terrified to be without my mum.”

Teachers and students are now breathing a sigh of relief, with plenty of people planning to celebrate with their families and friends this afternoon.

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “We are incredibly proud of our students who have worked so hard to get these excellent grades. These are the first results for many of the new, reformed A-levels and students and teachers have worked hard to get to grips with the more demanding content.

“We are delighted that so many of our students will now be heading off to university or employment and we wish them every success in their future careers. I would like to thank parents for their continued support of our young people throughout their time in the sixth form.”

