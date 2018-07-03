Students and staff from The Littlehampton Academy enjoyed their annual year 11 prom with a stylish send-off for the leavers.

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday to see the students arrive on various modes of transport, ranging from Rolls-Royces to horses.

The Littlehampton Academy prom 2018. Picture by Judy Nanson

They were then transported to the prom at Fontwell Racecourse in vintage open-top buses.

Richard Hanks, assistant principal, said: "A great time was had by all, with special thanks going to all of the colleagues at the academy that organised such a fantastic evening."