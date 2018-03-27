Transport through time School is grateful as learning is brought to life

As part of a project into the history of transport and how it has changed over time, children from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School got the chance to see one of the world’s oldest cars – a 115-year-old steam powered automobile – in action.

As well as the steam car, members of the Storrington and District Classic and Sportscar Enthusiasts club provided more their impressive collection to show the children, including 1927 and 1938 Austins, a 1985 Lotus (as featured in James Bond) and a 1998 Classic Mini Cooper – giving them a hands on experience of how cars have changed over time.

Pupils at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Worthing learnt all about modes of transport through time

Motorcycles, bicycles and airplanes were not forgotten about either and children even rode on a real Penny Farthing and visited Shoreham Airport to see planes in action.

Mel Squires, a teacher at the school in Cobden Road, said: “We cannot express how grateful we are to all these people who gave up their time to provide these amazing hands on opportunities. Thanks to their generosity the project has really been brought to life.”

Following the visit, pupils completed timelines of the cars and wrote poetry and adventure stories inspired by the unique methods of transport they had seen.

