Trip to University of Brighton inspires Worthing students

Year0seven students from Durrington High School are aiming for higher education after visiting the University of Brighton campus for an activity day.

The day began with a short talk focused on the reasons to go to university, including an interactive quiz. Three different activity sessions were enjoyed by students throughout the visit.

Staff said the campus visit aims to inspire the students and open their eyes to the opportunities offered at university at an early stage in their secondary school journey. This visit is then built upon throughout their time at Durrington with various activities taking place.

Karen Jefford, careers leader, said: “We work with various universities with the aim to raise students awareness of higher education, learning and living environments. Our engagements with these establishments allow us to provide information and advice on study programmes, institutions and career opportunities; and enhance students’ academic, study and personal skills.”

One activity was a campus tour which students found very exciting, including a visit to the university halls of residence, the library and the medical facilities.

A favourite part of the day for many of the visitors was the Lego architecture session where they had to create their own university campus. Staff said they really embraced this challenge with creative ideas including a sports centre made of cheese.

Vicky Johnson, student recruitment and outreach co-ordinator at the University of Brighton, said: “They were really engaged asking lots of brilliant questions and really getting involved in the activities.

“Our aim is to give students impartial advice and guidance around university so, when it comes to making choices in the future students are fully informed. We are really pleased to have Durrington as a partner. It was a pleasure to have the students come and visit the University of Brighton.”

The students also took part in a prospectus activity and listened to a talk about the opportunities offered by higher education. In the lecture theatre they really liked the interactive remote controls which allow students to contribute to lectures.

Karen said: “The students’ enthusiasm has been fantastic with so many of them wanting to sign up there and then. By the end of September all our year sevens will have experienced a university campus visit and will continue to be supported by the Durrington High School careers team.”

