‘Unassuming’ Rotarian is honoured for long and distinguished service

Outstanding Rotarian Tony Moore is a quiet and unassuming man who has given exceptional service to the community.

His distinguished career as a member of West Worthing Rotary Club for 50 years has included introducing an award scheme for disabled students and helping to build a clinic in Nepal.

Tony’s achievements and long service were recognised with the presentation of a commemoratory certificate at a ceremony attended by more than 70 Rotarians from far and wide.

Guests included Dennis Spiller, president of Rotary International Great Britain and Ireland, and district governor James Onions, as well as representatives from many other clubs in the region and a number of past Rotarians.

David Chapman, from the West Worthing club, said: “Tony is a quiet and unassuming man who has worked hard for the community and contributed a great deal.

“Tony brought the town of Worthing, and West Worthing Rotary Club, into international repute through his work.”

Speakers listed Tony’s achievements, as he had served as national Rotary president in 1991, district governor in 1980, a director of Rotary International in 1997 and president at West Worthing in 1974.

One of his most notable local achievements was the introduction of awards for students with physical or sensory impairment at the Lavinia Norfolk Centre, based at The Angmering School.

The awards, which recognise exemplary progress in moving towards independence, were started in 1981 and continue to this day.

Mark Andrews, centre manager, presented Tony with a mounted collage of photographs depicting award winners over the years.

On the international front, Tony was deeply involved with the building and equipping of the Limi Health Clinic in an isolated part of Nepal in 1991. This provided health care and education for mothers and children, saving many lives.

Tony joined Rotary in 1968, when the West Worthing club was only 12 years old.

He recalled: “Dinners at that time were three shillings and thre pence, about 16p in today’s money.”

As national president, he learned a lot about the role Rotary plays in changing the world for the better.

“Rotary has influence in high places,” he said.

“As national president and then director of Rotary International, I found myself mixing with heads of state, royalty, leading figures in the commercial and industrial world, as well as celebrities of the entertainment world.

“It is not well known that Rotary had a role in the formation of the United Nations and has an observers seat in the General Assembly.”

Tony was delighted to share the occasion with family members and paid tribute to his wife Pat, who supported him in his visits to hundreds of clubs and when travelling to 15 countries representing Rotary.

He said: “Quite often Pat was put on the spot having to make impromptu speeches as the president’s wife.”

Tony pointed out West Worthing Rotarians Peter Cole, Rex Patterson and David Chewter had also given just as long service to the club but were unable to attend due to ill health.