‘Universally popular’ director retires after 21 years’ service

After 21 years of service, a college director will be ‘sorely missed’ following his retirement.

Steve Williams, of Worthing College, said goodbye to staff and students last Friday.

Steve held various posts at the college culminating in his role as director and was responsible for library services, admissions and the ‘Every Student Matters’ agenda.

In the last two years he took on the role of nominee of the college nursery and Forest School, a role he said ‘had been both an inspiration and a joy’.

Principal Paul Riley said: “Steve is much admired by all his colleagues and is universally popular with students both past and present.

“He’s a true gentleman, who is going to be sorely missed by us all at the college.

“I want to thank you on behalf of the whole college community for your passion, dedication and commitment to everything you’ve done to benefit our students over the last 21 years.”

Steve’s passion for books, music and all things cultural were reflected in the many gifts he received and in his speech to his colleagues.

He reflected on the many changes he had seen over the years, particularly in technology, and remembered colleagues past and present who he felt all had one thing in common – the desire to provide students with a supportive environment in which to learn.

He reminded everyone of his personal mantra and said: “It’s nice to be important but it’s important to be nice.”

He concluded his ‘amusing and heartfelt’ farewell speech to staff with a quote from one of his favourite artists, Bob Dylan, which was met with rapturous applause.

He said: “May God bless and keep you always, May your wishes all come true, May you always do for others and let others do for you.

“May you build a ladder to the stars and climb on every rung, May you stay forever young.”