Wear a Woolly Hat Day turns heads at Globe Primary Academy in Lancing

Children were turning heads at The Globe Primary Academy in Lancing with their wonderful headgear for Wear a Woolly Hat Day, raising money for Worthing-based charity Turning Tides to support the homeless.

Iain Henderson, assistant head teacher, said: “The day was a real success with over £270 being raised for a really worthy local charity. We were informed by Turning Tides that the money would help pay for up to 90 breakfasts for people who are homeless or who need temporary emergency support.”

Ewan Thomas-Negro, eight. Photo by Derek Martin DM1922467a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Jacob Lloyd, six. Photo by Derek Martin DM1922456a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Isla Jacobs, six. Photo by Derek Martin DM1922474a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Dexter Cowen, eight. Photo by Derek Martin DM1922484a Hilsea Portsmouth JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more