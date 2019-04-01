Worthing College merger to create 25,000-student education group

Worthing College has completed its long-awaited merger with a group of West Sussex colleges.

The Sanditon Way school has completed its move into the Chichester College Group (CCG), joining Chichester College, Crawley College and Pulborough's Brinsbury College to form a 25,000-student group.

Paul Riley, principal at Worthing College, will join the group's leadership team and said the move would provide greater opportunities for students.

“I am delighted that our merger has finally come to fruition," he said.

“I believe it is in the very best interests of staff, students and the wider community we serve. It will enable us to enhance our existing student support services to provide wrap around pastoral care for all of our students.

“We recognise and welcome CCG's strengths in ‘Student Voice’ to enrich experiences and maintain an unrelenting focus on the quality of teaching, learning and assessment. Our staff will also benefit from a richness of opportunity for sharing best practice with colleagues from across the group.

“The merger will also ensure the continuation of high quality teaching and learning and the extensive curriculum offer at Worthing College with a wealth of progression opportunities for students, helping shape the skills agenda both regionally and nationally".

News of the planner merger was first announced in July last year, with a consultation period opening on November 1 to allow the public and stakeholders to have their say on the proposals.

Announcing the completion of the move, Shelagh Legrave, chief executive of the Chichester College Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Worthing College to our family of colleges.

“There are many similarities between the Group and Worthing College, not least a commitment to delivering high quality A-level provision.

“We look forward to working in partnership with local businesses and organisations to ensure we are able to deliver a diverse and employer-led curriculum that meets their requirements.”