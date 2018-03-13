Worthing College students through to national finals

Students from Worthing College will take part UK finals of a science and engineering competition – thanks to a pledge of £600 from the Adur and Worthing Business Partnership.

The money will pay for transport and accommodation costs for the six students – Charlie Winkley, Kai Bass, Aya Nasr, Harrison Ball, Ben Smithbury and Hannah Dunn-Coleman.

They took their places in The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition finals, which run from today until Thursday, March 15, at Birmingham’s NEC.

Worthing College principal Paul Riley said: “The whole college community is extremely grateful to the board members of the Adur and Worthing Business Partnership for their generosity in supporting the students in participating in this prestigious national competition.

“I would especially like to thank Rebecca Tonks, senior enterprise co-ordinator from Coast to Capital LEP and the Careers Enterprise Company, who liaised on behalf of the college and its students to access the support of the business partnership.

“I am sure the experience the students will have will inspire them further to further their education and pursue careers in STEM – science, technology, engineering and maths – which is a hugely important area of the economy.

“A significant proportion of our local jobs need STEM skills, which should come from our local talent.”

The team was one of the winners of the regional heats at The Big Bang Fair South East with its project, ‘Standardisation of Components within Tablet Manufacturing’. As part of this, the team had to design a system to identify each component of equipment used in the transfer and weight of Augmentin, an antibiotic.

Engineering UK’s director of communications Beth Elgood said: “The team from Worthing College really impressed the judges with their project and we’re excited to see how they do at the finals.”

Andrew Swayne, Adur and Worthing Business Partnership chairman, said: “I am delighted to see Worthing College students get to a national event.

“STEM is essential to growing the local economy and a key theme in the partnership’s work. I wish them success and hope to see them come back with a prize, and go on to STEM based careers.”