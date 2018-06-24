Worthing cooking club picked for music video

A new children’s cooking club in Worthing has already proven it has the recipe for success.

The Budding Chef’s Club has won five awards in just under six months of trading and, in May, it received the highest Ofsted grading on the Childcare Register.

Maria Hond, who set up the club, said: “We are thrilled to be the only multi-award-winning, Ofsted-registered, Saturday cooking club for children aged five to 11 years in the whole United Kingdom.

“We are delighted to have already won five awards in our first six months of trading and been given the highest Ofsted grading following a recent inspection.”

The club was recently approached by Go Kid Music, which wanted to include some of the children cooking for an upcoming video.

Maria explained: “It’s a new children’s song all about cooking, which the children had a lot of fun doing.

“The children have completed the video but, as yet, it hasn’t finished being edited before release.”

The club is based at St John Church, in Ripley Road, and runs every Saturday, plus Thursdays during school holidays.

In September, a new Wednesday evening session for children aged 11 to 16 will be launched.

Children do not have to commit to a set number of sessions but bookings must be made in advance.

Maria said: “We make something different each week and use the different recipes to practice a range of cooking techniques, using a variety of colourful and child-safe utensils.

“We gently encourage children to weigh and measure their own ingredients and to follow the recipe by themselves as much as possible, although we are always on hand for help, reassurance and guidance.

“The only things we don’t allow children to do is to put things in, or take things out, of the oven.

“Learning to cook isn’t just about the end product, it’s a fantastic way to build confidence, self-esteem, patience, coordination and hone fine motor skills.”

The Saturday club costs £15 for three hours, the holiday club is £25 for six hours. Visit www.thebuddingchefsclub.co.uk for more information.