Year 11 students celebrated their achievements and marked the end of their time at Worthing High School with a prom night to remember.

All eyes were on the students as they arrived, with friends, family, staff and members of the community all out to support and cheer on the arrivals last Thursday.

Worthing High School prom 2018

The prom took place at Highdown Hotel in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, with a three course meal for all the guests.

After the meal, the function room was quickly turned into a dancefloor for students to dance the night away with their friends.