Worthing High School students put interview techniques to the test

Year 10 students at Worthing High School put their interview skills to the test at an event this month.

The event – The Big Interview, a UK wide initiative, was part of the school’s National Careers Week 2019 programme and aims to inspire and motivate students about their futures.

A Worthing High School student being interviewed at The Big Interview event

Students at the school in Farm Road faced a 20-minute grilling by local business partners from many industries including medical, recruitment, banking, marketing, catering, IT and finance.

Phil Dean, Worthing High’s careers leader, said: “It is amazing to see the students flourish with business partner support and being able to get direct immediate feedback makes it even more powerful.”

During the interviews at the event, students had to provide evidence of their experiences and had to explain how they are developing their skills for the future.

Skills and qualities needed for the roles were also discussed.

The Big Interview event saw a number of local business partners take part

Tara Moynihan from Western Sussex Hospital Trust interviewed Charlotte Slaughter for a hospital doctor position and said she gave some great evidence based answers to her questions.

She added: “She seemed very knowledgeable and had clearly done some research before the interview.”

A student being put to the test at the event

At the event, students had a chance to discuss subject related career pathways and to learn about key employability skills throughout each of their lessons.

They also got to choose a careers pathway on the National Careers Service website and to research what they would need to do to reach that position.

Each student completed an application form, which included a section asking about their volunteering experience. Students were expected to complete this section even if it was helping parents or walking a relative’s dog.

Nicky Hooper from Santander Bank who interviewed Ella Tyler who wants to be a primary school teacher said: “Ella’s planned work experience at Downsbrook Primary School will give her a good understanding of working in that environment and she is really looking forward to it.”

Michelle Thomas form HR Works interviewed Ethan Shepard for a solicitor position. She asked him to provide an example of how he has helped people.

He explained about an incident he had to deal with and had to remain calm and how that has helped him understand the importance of supporting people.

Elizabeth Jefferies, from GSK, said: “What a pleasure it was to take part in your Big Interview event yesterday. Great students, and a really super bunch of people to network with. I enjoyed it immensely.”

The year group’s next Big Challenge is work experience in the first week of July.