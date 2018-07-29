Worthing prefects aiming to raise money for Chestnut Tree House

A group of 11 prefects from Davison CE High School for Girls in Worthing have chosen Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice as their charity of the year, setting themselves a fundraising target of £1,000.

The group did a sponsored walk in June to kickstart their campaign which raised £446 for the hospice.

Future fundraising plans include a cake sale and a talent show to be held at the school in the next academic year.

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, community fundraiser, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the prefects at Davison CE High School for choosing us as their charity of the year. In addition to raising vital funds for Chestnut Tree House, support like this really helps to increase awareness of the work we do, and the way we help local children and families.

“We need to raise £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and in families own homes across Sussex and South East Hampshire, so support from the local community is invaluable.

“To put their fundraising into perspective, if the Davison prefects hit their £1,000 target, that will pay for a child to spend a night at Chestnut Tree House, where they will receive specialist care and enjoy facilities like our hydrotherapy pool and multisensory room; and also give a child the chance to visit the hospice for a Stay and Play session. Thank you from everyone at Chestnut Tree House.”

