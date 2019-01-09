Worthing's Thomas A Becket Junior School celebrates successful Ofsted

Staff and pupils at a Worthing school are celebrating the result of a successful Ofsted inspection.

Thomas A Becket Junior School, in Glebeside Avenue, was given a ‘good’ rating following a visit by inspectors in early December.

Headteacher John Gadd with pupils from Thomas A Becket Junior School. Pic; Derek Martin

The result shows an upturn in fortunes for the school after an Ofsted report in 2016 found it ‘required improvement’.

John Gadd, the school’s headteacher, said he was delighted that inspectors ‘could clearly see the impact of all the hard work that continues to be the norm at the school, while also recognising its unique strengths’.

Everyone at the school was proud that the inspection team judged pupils’ behaviour to be good, he said, and he was incredibly proud of the whole Thomas A Becket team.

Regarding pupil behaviour, the report said: “Pupils enjoy learning, listen attentively in class and work cooperatively with their peers. They model the school’s values to a high standard.”

Standards in the core subjects of English and mathematics improved rapidly year-on-year, the report said, and the school’s provision for music, PE and extra-curricular activities were considered a strength.

The overall environment of the school also received praise. The report said: “The school is an industrious and harmonious place in which to learn because pupils are polite, considerate and kind to each other. They are proud of their school and keen to embody the values represented by the ‘TAB’ way. Pupils told inspectors they worked well together.

The school’s co-chairmen of governors, Jane Evea and Sarah Bideleux, said they were delighted that governance was judged as a strong, with the governing body’s challenge and support for the school recognised by the inspection team.

“Everyone at the school has worked tirelessly to create such a positive outcome,” they said, and thanked their fellow governors for giving up so much time voluntarily.

