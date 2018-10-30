Worthing school makes third plea for playground funding

Parents of pupils at a Tarring school are hoping it will be a case of third time lucky in the bid for playground funding.

Thomas A’Becket Infant School is one of the largest infant schools in West Sussex and it is passionate about outside learning but the playground is in desperate need of refurbishment.

With quotes totalling more than £20,000 for the work, the funding cannot be met within the school’s budget, so Friends at Becket School (FABS) is working to find the money elsewhere.

The Friends have raised more than £13,000 through fundraising and the committee has made an application to the Aviva Community Fund for a top-up grant of up to £10,000.

Chairman Fiona Brown said: “The main playground and some of the other outside areas are coming to the end of their life and the school simply does not have the funds to repair them.

“This is our third attempt to gain funds from the Aviva Community Fund. We tried submitting last year for the full £25,000 and did not reach the finalist stage at all.

“Therefore, as we have managed to raise a total of £13,300 by holding fairs, raffles, sponsored five-a-day competitions and school discos, we are hoping to receive a further £10,000 from the fund this year to complete the playground works this coming Easter / summer.

“We have also reached out to the community to donate by setting up a PayPal page and we are also in the process of organising a JustGiving page.”

The Aviva funding is determined by public vote, which is running until November 20. Visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/4-2361

Fiona added: “As it is widely known, the school is facing cuts throughout due to the Government funding being reduced and only recently our head teacher joined the march to Downing Street to support the Save Our Schools appeal.”

Visit the FABS Facebook page to find more ways to help.

