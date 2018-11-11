Worthing school plans running track to help boost pupils’ fitness and concentration

A Worthing school is planning to create a Daily Mile running track in a bid to boost fitness and concentration among pupils.

Goring CE Primary, on Mulberry Lane, Goring, hopes to start work on the track as soon as possible, as long as planning permission is granted, according to business manager Nicky Hayes-Farmer.

The track will be made out of porous rubber mulch, meaning it will be safe to use in all weather conditions.

“When the pupils can get fresh air and move about, they come back into class and are able to concentrate better,” said Mrs Hayes-Farmer.

The project is part of the nationwide Daily Mile campaign, aiming to get pupils out of the classroom for 15 minutes every day.

Mrs Hayes-Farmer said: “It’s been proven to improve bone density, muscle strength, and cardiovascular health.

“It also helps them maintain a healthy weight, as well as helping those with medical conditions such as asthma or diabetes.”

Mrs Hayes-Farmer confirmed the project’s costs will not come out of the school’s budget. Those funding the track include the Diocese of Chichester, the Education and Skills Funding Agency, and parents.

