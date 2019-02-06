Worthing school pledges to raise £5,000 for its chosen charity

Chatsmore Catholic High School in Worthing has chosen Guild Care as its charity of the year, setting a fundraising target of £5,000.

The school has planned a multitude of fundraising events to reach their target, including sponsored runs, staff vs student sporting events, and a Year 10 & 11 sponsored ‘Sleepout’.

The Chatsmore High School choir performing at Haviland House, Guild Care's specialist dementia care home

These fundraising endeavours will culminate in June with a team of ten students and six staff members taking on the ‘Welsh 3000s Challenge’.

This challenge will see the group trek up at least nine of the 15 highest mountain peaks in Wales – each of them over 3,000 feet tall.

Additionally, the school will work with the charity to provide students taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award the opportunity to complete their volunteer requirement.

The partnership will see Chatsmore students support Guild Care in a variety of ways, including volunteering in their shops and visiting their care home residents.

Guild Care’s Chief Operating Officer, Debbie Dollner, visited Chatsmore on Monday, February 4 to talk to the children about the charity’s work in Worthing and its surrounding areas.

Asked about the school’s support, Debbie said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Chatsmore has chosen us as their charity of the year.

Not only will their fundraising help us to continue our invaluable services for local children and adults in need, working with the school will also provide opportunities for the students to get hands on experience volunteering with and supporting a charity.”

Peter Byrne, Chatsmore’s head teacher, said: “As a faith school we believe that it is important to provide our students with opportunities to support charity.

“Guild Care was chosen as our charity of the year as they have reached out to and supported so many friends, relatives, and loved ones. Chatsmore already has ties to Guild Care.

“For example, our choir visited their Haviland House dementia care home last December to sing Christmas hymns.”

If you would like to support Chatsmore Catholic High School’s charity fundraising, you can visit their JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cchswelsh3000s

RAF charity hosts 100th birthday party for its oldest fundraiser, a Bomber Command pilot who made aviation history

Smart 102-year-old says a smile is the secret to long life

Worthing bottle shop Bottle and Jug Dept. honoured at national awards

Brooksteed Alehouse bosses win national Pub Personality of the Year award