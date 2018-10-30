Worthing students put on musical production of Joseph in less than 36 hours

Staff and students from Durrington High School took a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from casting to performance in less than 36 hours.

They first arrived for casting at 7am on Saturday, October 13, and left at 7pm, then returned at 7am the next day to rehearse before the performance at 5.30pm.

Joseph and the narrators from the Durrington High School performance

In this time, the cast had learned their lines, the dancers knew all their moves, and the costumes and props were created.

Cyrus Dean, musical director, pretty much played the piano for two days straight and Annie Hewett created the costumes for the production.

The audience on Sunday night were not sure what to expect but were all blown away, giving a standing ovation at the end. Teachers said the feedback after the production was positive with parents saying their children loved every single second of it.

Emily Isham, director of performing arts, came up with the idea. She said: “I cannot begin to express how proud I am of these students. Their work ethic, talent and dedication is second to none.

“We did not expect to have a cast off book, but they came back on Sunday morning knowing all their lines. What’s more they all had smiles on their faces the whole weekend.”

The students said they all really enjoyed themselves, many of whom have only been at the school for six weeks. As well as raising money for the schools Rock Challenge production, the weekend was an opportunity for students to gain confidence, make new friends and feel a sense of achievement.

