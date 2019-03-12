Electric fence in Worthing public park sparks outrage from visitor

An electric fence erected in a Worthing public park has sparked outrage from a visitor.

Don Rosewell, 61, visited Beach House Park opposite the Splashpoint leisure centre in Brighton Road and was shocked to find what appeared to be an unprotected electric fence surrounding the bowling green.

The electric fence in Beach House Park, Worthing

He claimed the exposed, 3ft high partition, which has large yellow signs marking it as electrified, could potentially pose a risk to children, animals and anybody who happens to brush against it.

But Worthing Borough Council has revealed the fence is not switched on until 'close of play' when the park is closed to the public.

A spokesman for Worthing Borough Council said: "For many years we have placed low voltage electric fences around the four individual greens in Beach House Park out of season. This acts as a deterrant to foxes and prevents damage to these popular sporting facilities.

"The fences are not turned on until close of play when the park is locked up and closed off from public access. This is the only park where we do this as all the other parks remain open overnight."

The electric fence in Beach House Park, Worthing

Guidance from the Health and Safety Executive noted commercial electric fences are limited to five joules of power to avoid serious injuries. There is a risk of fatal injury if a person was to become entangled in a fence and receive repeated shocks, the organisation advised.

It said at least one person has been reported to have fallen unconscious after becoming trapped in an electric fence.