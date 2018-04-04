Electric vehicle charging posts introduced in Worthing

A series of electric vehicle charging posts have been installed by Worthing Borough Council as it steps up efforts to encourage sustainable transport use.

Two posts have been installed in High Street multi-storey car park in Worthing, and two in Brooklands’ Western Road car park,.

The council said it was the first step to an area-wide network of posts that could be added to by businesses and other organisations.

Councillor Diane Guest, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for the environment, said; “This is a small step along the right road.

"We need to move to cleaner air vehicles but we need to give people and businesses the infrastructure to have confidence to take the next step towards electric transportation.”

The new posts will be open so that anyone with an electric car can plug in.

Car park fees for charging vehicles are waived with the session costing £1.50 an hour.