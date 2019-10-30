Emergency services attend head-on collision in Worthing

Emergency services have attended a collision between two vehicles in Dominion Road, Worthing, this morning (October 30).

Pictures from the scene show the fronts of two cars - a black Volvo estate and a silver BMW - badly damaged following the head-on collision just after 11am.

Emergency services respond to the collision in Dominion Road, Worthing

Sussex Police closed off the road, which has since been reopened.

An ambulance was also in attendance. South East Coast Ambulance Service said two response cars were sent and a male patient with a hand wound taken to hospital with a hand wound.

Another patient was treated on the scene for a minor head injury, the ambulance service said.

