Emergency services called to ‘distressed woman’ near sea in Worthing

Emergency services including lifeboats, Coastguard, and police were called to a distressed woman near the sea in Worthing in the early hours of the New Year. Crews rushed to Norfolk Bridge where the woman had reportedly climbed over the wrong side of the safety barrier.

A spokesperson for Shoreham Lifeboat said on its Twitter account early this morning (Monday): “Launching our inshore lifeboat to a distressed woman on the wrong side of Norfolk Bridge.”

The woman was recovered safely and passed into the care of Sussex Police, the RNLI said.