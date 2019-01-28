Emergency services called to teen ‘in distress’ on Lancing roof

The emergency services were called to Lancing after concerns were raised for a teenage girl ‘in distress’ on the roof of a building, a police spokesman said.

Police temporarily blocked off a section of North Road in Lancing earlier this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: “Officers engaged with her and she is now safe.”

