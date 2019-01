Emergency services are currently helping a woman who is injured in Worthing town centre.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said paramedics were called to High Street, Worthing, where a woman had fallen and injured her arm outside Ladbrokes.

One ambulance crew was at the scene, they said.

Earlier, a police officer was seen caring for the woman, who was on the ground, while the paramedics arrived.

The incident is not currently causing traffic delays.