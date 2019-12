The emergency services have responded to a two-vehicle collision in Worthing this afternoon (December 10).

Pictures from the scene show two cars damaged in Littlehampton Road, eastbound, outside Durrington High School.

Emergency services on the scene

Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service are both on the scene, with traffic slowed but able to get through.

The two vehicles involved are a black Vauxhall Insignia and a blue Citroen.

