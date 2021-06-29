Emergency services respond to overnight flooding and fallen trees in West Sussex

Fire crews dealt with flooding in Northchapel. Photo: Midhurst Fire Station

Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex, thanked West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews for their assistance after 'flash-flooding' in Burgess Hill.

She wrote on Twitter: "Scenes of flash flooding again in Burgess Hill last night.

"We've recently done a survey for updates on the areas affected, as it’s so frustrating for lots of residents.

"Many people helping each other out & thanks to all local services who assisted especially @WestSussexFire."

Meanwhile, 'multiple properties' were affected by flooding in Northchapel, near Petworth.

Crews from Midhurst and Arundel worked for nearly four hours to 'reduce water levels and make properties safe'.

A spokesperson for Midhurst Fire Station said: This evening W43P1 was ordered to reports of flooding in #Northchapel. On arrival they found multiple properties being affected by flood water.

"Additional resources were requested.

"W43M1 & @46Arundel attended to provided additional resources and personnel in assisting a total of nine properties in the village."

Elsewhere in the county, A24 Broadbridge Heath was blocked by a fallen tree overnight.

A spokesperson for Horsham Police said: "In a powerful example of multi agency cooperation, police and @SECAmbulance tackle a tree fallen across the A24 Broadbridge Heath.

"Using only a general carpentry saw and determination, the tree is cleared and road open again."