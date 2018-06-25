Emergency services tackle car fire in Worthing

Emergency services were called to tackle a car fire in Worthing this morning (Monday, June 25).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the incident happened on the A24 Broadwater Road, close to the junction with Northcourt Road.

A spokesman for the service said one car had been on fire but it was now under control.

He said there were no injuries to report but crews remain on the scene.

Police said the vehicle was a taxi and officers were called to the scene at 8.22am.

A police spokesman added: “Fire extinguished but traffic still being directed by police/fire services.”

There are reports of slow traffic in the area as a result of the incident.