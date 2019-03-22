Enjoy a springtime walk among the daffodils and bluebells this Easter with a chocolate treat for the kids

Enjoy the magnolia, blossom, daffodils and bluebells this Easter and finish your country walk with a chocolate treat for the children at the National Trust’s annual Cadbury egg hunt events.

There are a range of events taking place at National Trust properties across the county and it makes for a great family day out.

A National Trust spokesperson said, “Get ready for a long weekend of fun and discovery as you spot the first signs of spring, and experience nature bursting into life at the special places the National Trust looks after.

“Become a nature detective and follow the clues to finish your adventure with a delicious, chocolatey treat.

“There are more than ten Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts to choose from across Sussex, guaranteeing a fun-filled Easter for everyone.

“You could search for exotic plants at Sheffield Park and Garden, take a nature themed trail round the garden at Nymans, or hunt for nature clues at Petworth.”

There is bound to be an event just a short drive from your home. To discover a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt at a National Trust property near you, click here

