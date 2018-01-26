Entrance to Shoreham beach to be transformed in time for summer

Work to transform the gateway to Shoreham Beach and enhance the ‘special nature’ of the reserve is set to begin.

The revamp will see the beach path at the southern end of Ferry Road, which is currently overgrown and unkempt, transformed into a more attractive entrance in keeping with the coastal environment, a spokesman from Adur District Council said.

Grass will be removed and replaced with shingle and native plants. Timber sleepers will be used to widen parts of the path, while cycle racks and new bins will be installed.

Councillor Ben Stride, who has spent more than two years working to get the scheme going, said: “I’m really pleased that it’s going ahead and that work will be finished for this season.

“We’ve been working in consultation with the Friends of Shoreham Beach to make sure the planting is acceptable for everyone and respects the special nature of the nature reserve.”

He added that the work was part of a larger scheme to improve the route from Shoreham town centre to the beach.

The council has worked with Rampion Offshore Wind Farm to fund the changes.

Rampion has agreed to sponsor £20,500 of the total cost of £27,000, while the council will fund the rest.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s executive member for environment, said: “I’m delighted that this work is going ahead as it will make a big difference to the gateway to Shoreham Beach, bringing more people to the area which will boost local businesses.

“I must say a big thank you to Rampion, who have worked closely with us in funding and drawing up these proposals.”

Work will begin on Monday, February 5, and is expected to last for approximately three weeks.

Signs informing residents of the work have been installed and letters have been sent to local residents neighbouring the site, the council spokesman said.