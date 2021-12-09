The aim is to beat last year’s total of £6,500 raised to give 100 families in need in the Worthing area a Christmas to remember.

The raffle launched at the beginning of November and will be drawn on Christmas Eve at 7pm. Tickets are £5, available online at raffall.com/270002/enter-raffle-to-win-100-families-100-roasts-hosted-by-anthony-dickinson

Anthony Dickinson, owner of Coast, said: “Coast and Worthing Food Foundation team up once again to raise funds so that 100 families in Worthing can enjoy Christmas Day the way the rest of us take for granted.”

A spa break for two at South Lodge Hotel is the star prize, with the winner being transported in a vintage Aston Martin. Picture: Derek Martin

All profit will go to The Les Alden Foundation, which was set up during the 2020 Covid emergency and includes Worthing Food Foundation.